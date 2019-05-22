Smithville - Pattie Beatrice Segel, age 87, formerly of Harlingen, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Smithville, Texas surrounded by her family. She was born June 8, 1931 in Reed Springs, Missouri to Audrey Beatrice Maples and Earl Rochel Hood. She was a 1949 graduate of Highland High School in Cowiche, Washington. She married the love of her life, Thomas D. Segel, on December 30, 1950. She worked in banking before becoming a stay at home mother and military wife. Pattie and her family traveled extensively and lived in numerous places including Texas, California, Virginia, and Okinawa and Tokyo, Japan, She was an active community volunteer and and was involved in many organizations including the Volunteer Services Council for the Rio Grande State Center, Loaves and Fishes, Presbyterian Women's Association, and the Harlingen Garden Club where she won various awards at the Garden Show. She was President and Treasurer of the Treasure HIlls Women's Circle and she was a Sunday School teacher for many years at Treasure HIlls Presbyterian Church. She personally created the Easter Lily cross every year for decades at the church and was even featured in the local newspaper for her work.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Tom Segel, her parents, brother Bobby Lee Hood, brother Glenith Rudolph Hood, and brother Billy Joe Hood.She is survived by her son Jason Segel, daughter in law Jodi Segel, granddaughters Serena and Mariah Segel and grandson Blake Segel of Smithville, Texas, sister Shirley Rogstad and brother Ralph Hood and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 11:15 am at Treasure HIlls Presbyterian Church in Harlingen with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Treasure Hills Presbyterian Church, 2120 North Ed Carey Drive, Harlingen, Texas 78550, Loaves and Fishes, 514 South E Street, Harlingen, Texas 78550 or the Salvation Army, 201 East Monroe Avenue, Harlingen, Texas 78550.