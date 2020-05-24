Harlingen - Paul Fredrick Sporer, loving husband and father of three, passed away on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at the age of 64 due to stomach cancer. Paul was born on July 17th, 1955 and raised in Allen Park, MI where he lived until moving to Harlingen, TX in 1996 with his family. He is survived by his mother Bernice, wife Dorothy, whom he married on May 21st, 1976, his three children, Melissa, Paul, and Cody, as well as son-in-law Chandler and granddaughter Emma.
He grew up excelling at sports, including football, baseball, bowling, and golf and fostered his love of sports throughout his life, continuing to bowl, golf, and play softball throughout most of his adult life. His work as a medical sales professional took him all around the Rio Grande Valley and he left an impact on many with his amazing work ethic, kind heart, and sharp wit. His memory and spirit will live on throughout all of those he impacted.
A funeral service will be planned in Michigan once it is safer to travel and flowers can be sent to Dorothy at 2930 Jacaranda, Harlingen TX 78550.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Anthonys Catholic Church, 1015 E. Van Buren Ave, Harlingen, TX 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 24, 2020.