Harlingen - Paul Joseph Young, Jr. passed away from this life and into the arms of his Lord and Savior October 14, 2020. Paul was born to Paul Joseph and Elenora (Lyssy) Young, Sr. on July 14, 1940 in McCook, Texas, the third of five children. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Miller, sharing 62 years together. They enjoyed each other's differences in life, and he lived each day to make her, whom he lovingly referred as "The Wife", happy. Their greatest joys were spending time together with their three children and four grandchildren.
After serving his country on the USS Lexington in the United States Navy, they returned to Harlingen where Paul worked for AT&T as a communications engineer for 30+ years. Once retiring from AT&T, he started Young's Telephone Services, assisting numerous Valley businesses with their communication needs.
He is survived and will be forever missed by "The Wife", Betty Young, and their three children, Annette (Mike) Burke of Richmond, TX, Paula Young of College Station, TX, and Paul Joseph (Tisha) Young, III of Harlingen, TX. He was lovingly known as Grampi by his four grandchildren, Melanie (Anthony) Ortiz of Bangkok, Thailand, Tyler (lovingly known by Grampi as "Young Punk Kid") (Sara) Burke of Katy, TX, Lauren Freeman of College Station, TX, Courtney Young of Harlingen, TX, and one great grandchild, Riley Grace Burke of Katy, TX. He is also survived by his siblings, Florence Carmony and Joan Bartnesky, along with numerous nieces and nephews, whom he always had a peppermint candy in his shirt pocket for. Paul was deeply devoted to his family, and all will remember his big heart and kind smile.
Paul enjoyed life to the fullest, always ready to help his family and friends however he could. He was an avid deer hunter, and enjoyed his annual fishing trips with his Lyssy and Skloss cousins. When not cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Aggies football teams, he would enjoy watching John Wayne movies. Only his daily trips to Las Vegas Café could tear him away from these favorite things. Paul was also a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, serving for many years as a church usher.
Preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Alfred Young, Sr., sister, Doris Legere, and granddaughter Angela Lauren Young.
Visitation with the family present will be on Sunday, October 18, from 5 PM to 8 PM with Rosary at 7 PM at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen, TX. Mass will be held on Monday, October 19, at 2 PM at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Harlingen, TX followed by entombment at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, TX.
Pallbearers will be Paul Joseph Young, III, Mike Burke, Tyler Burke, Russell Maschler, Mike Miller, and Mike Synder.
For those desiring, memorials can be made to the USS Lexington, 2914 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78402, (1-800-LADY LEX).
