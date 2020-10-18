1/1
Paul Joseph Young Jr.
Harlingen - Visitation with the family present will be on Sunday, October 18, from 5 PM to 8 PM with Rosary at 7 PM at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen, TX. Mass will be held on Monday, October 19, at 2 PM at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Harlingen, TX followed by entombment at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, TX.

Pallbearers will be Paul Joseph Young, III, Mike Burke, Tyler Burke, Russell Maschler, Mike Miller, and Mike Synder.

For those desiring, memorials can be made to the USS Lexington, 2914 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78402, (1-800-LADY LEX).

You are invited to sign the guest book or share a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Carey Dr., Harlingen, TX 78550, (956) 423-3636.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
OCT
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Saint Anthony's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
