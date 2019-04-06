|
|
Harlingen - Harlingen - Paulina Torres 83, entered into rest Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Torres, Sr.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons and daughters, Chuy (Juana) Garcia, Carmen Franco, Martin (Taide) Lopez, Mary (Cesar) Lopez, Antonio (Mayra) Torres, Jr.; brothers, Sylvio Lopez, Andres Lopez, and Polo Lopez; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Visitation will begin today, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a talk will begin at 7:00 pm, all services will be conclude this evening.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 6, 2019