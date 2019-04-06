Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Paulina Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paulina Torres


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paulina Torres Obituary
Harlingen - Harlingen - Paulina Torres 83, entered into rest Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Torres, Sr.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons and daughters, Chuy (Juana) Garcia, Carmen Franco, Martin (Taide) Lopez, Mary (Cesar) Lopez, Antonio (Mayra) Torres, Jr.; brothers, Sylvio Lopez, Andres Lopez, and Polo Lopez; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Visitation will begin today, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a talk will begin at 7:00 pm, all services will be conclude this evening.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now