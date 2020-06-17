Weslaco - Paulino Bernal born on February 2, 1922 of Santa Rosa passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Orchard Park Nursing Home. He was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around him. He will be forever remembered and loved by his family.



The Bernal and Lopez families would like to thank all that were able to be with them.



Visitation was held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial service was held Friday, June 12, 2020, at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Weslaco. Services were entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store