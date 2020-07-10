1/1
Paulo N. Carmona
1949 - 2020
Harlingen Texas - Paulo N. Carmona, 70, passed away on July 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born September 17, 1949 to Manuel Carmona (dec) and Aurora Carmona (dec) in Harlingen, Texas.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Rosalinda Carmona, daughters April-Rose Carmona (Richard A. Degollado) and Xochitl Marie Carmona along with his beloved Grandbabies Richard A. Degollado Jr. "RJ" and Ava Rose Degollado; as well as nephews/nieces and lifelong friends.

Sisters: Nilda Valdez, Aurora Zamora, Brothers: Gerald Carmona and Juan Carmona. He is preceded in death by his brother Manuel Carmona Jr. and nephew Anastacio Zamora.

He was a proud Army Desert Storm Veteran. His greatest joy was family time and his lifetime passion working with troubled youth.

Viewing will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, Texas Friday July 10, 2020 from 1-9 pm.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
