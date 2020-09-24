Harlingen - Pedro G. Padilla, 87, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord September 17, 2020. He was born February 28, 1933 in Robbins, CA to Teofilo and Tranquilina Padilla whom have predeceased him. He is survived by his loving family, wife, Sara S. Padilla; daughter, Blanca Padilla; 4 grandchildren, Oscar Serrato III, Noah Lee Serrato, Pedro Marcos Serrato (Jazmin), Alyssa Renae Rangel; and a great granddaughter, Azalea.Visitation will be held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1:00PM until 9:00PM with the holy rosary to be prayed at 7:00PM. The Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12:30PM with burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Cemetery.