Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
For more information about
Pedro Castillo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Pedro Castillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pedro Garcia Castillo


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pedro Garcia Castillo Obituary
Santa Rosa, TX - Pedro Garcia Castillo, age 67, went home to be with the Lord Sunday August 11, 2019 at Sunshine Haven in Olmito, TX. He was a lifelong resident of Santa Rosa, TX born May 20, 1952 in Mexico.

He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his wife, Lucia Avila, his ex wife and mother of his children, Daughters, Maria Castillo Lopez (Jose), Sandra Salazar, San Juanita Mata (Daniel) and Pedro Castillo Jr., 9 grandchilren, 8 great grandchildren, sisters, Agustina Rocha, Dolores 'Lola' Gonzales (Daniel) and Dora Garza (Jose Manuel). He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

Pedro is preceded in death by his parents, Felipa Garcia Castillo and Sylvestre Castillo, 3 brothers, Juan Castillo, Leo Castillo and Esmeregildo 'Smitty' Weaver.

Visitation will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a prayer of the Holy Rosary Service to begin at 7 pm Friday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10 am at St, Mary's Catholic Church, Santa Rosa. Interment will follow at Las Rusias Cemetery, Los Indios.

Honored to be his pallbearers are Roberto Rocha, Sandra Rocha, Rita Rocha, Mohamed Kinner, Timothy McCreary Jr. and Juan Cecenas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pedro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now