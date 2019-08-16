|
|
Santa Rosa, TX - Pedro Garcia Castillo, age 67, went home to be with the Lord Sunday August 11, 2019 at Sunshine Haven in Olmito, TX. He was a lifelong resident of Santa Rosa, TX born May 20, 1952 in Mexico.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his wife, Lucia Avila, his ex wife and mother of his children, Daughters, Maria Castillo Lopez (Jose), Sandra Salazar, San Juanita Mata (Daniel) and Pedro Castillo Jr., 9 grandchilren, 8 great grandchildren, sisters, Agustina Rocha, Dolores 'Lola' Gonzales (Daniel) and Dora Garza (Jose Manuel). He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Pedro is preceded in death by his parents, Felipa Garcia Castillo and Sylvestre Castillo, 3 brothers, Juan Castillo, Leo Castillo and Esmeregildo 'Smitty' Weaver.
Visitation will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a prayer of the Holy Rosary Service to begin at 7 pm Friday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10 am at St, Mary's Catholic Church, Santa Rosa. Interment will follow at Las Rusias Cemetery, Los Indios.
Honored to be his pallbearers are Roberto Rocha, Sandra Rocha, Rita Rocha, Mohamed Kinner, Timothy McCreary Jr. and Juan Cecenas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 16, 2019