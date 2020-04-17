Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pedro Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pedro "Pete" Lopez Jr.


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pedro "Pete" Lopez Jr. Obituary
Raymondville/Harlingen - Pedro "Pete" Lopez, Jr., 74, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his residence in Harlingen, Texas. He was born on February 12, 1946 in Raymondville, Texas to Pedro Lopez, Sr. and Elvira Montes Lopez.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Joshua Reyes. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Benavidez Lopez, son, Erik Allen Lopez, daughters, Kristine Lopez (Raymond) Reyes and Kimberly Lopez (Aaron) Cornelius, brother, Carlos Lopez, sister, Bertha Zamorano, and grandchildren, Markus Reyes, Darian Reyes, Angelica Reyes, Wesley Cornelius, Travis Cornelius, and Brianna Cornelius, and 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held today, Friday, April 17, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. till 1:00 P.M. with a chapel service beginning at 1:00 P.M. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A funeral procession will follow to his final place of rest in the Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pedro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -