Raymondville/Harlingen - Pedro "Pete" Lopez, Jr., 74, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his residence in Harlingen, Texas. He was born on February 12, 1946 in Raymondville, Texas to Pedro Lopez, Sr. and Elvira Montes Lopez.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Joshua Reyes. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Benavidez Lopez, son, Erik Allen Lopez, daughters, Kristine Lopez (Raymond) Reyes and Kimberly Lopez (Aaron) Cornelius, brother, Carlos Lopez, sister, Bertha Zamorano, and grandchildren, Markus Reyes, Darian Reyes, Angelica Reyes, Wesley Cornelius, Travis Cornelius, and Brianna Cornelius, and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held today, Friday, April 17, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. till 1:00 P.M. with a chapel service beginning at 1:00 P.M. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A funeral procession will follow to his final place of rest in the Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 17, 2020