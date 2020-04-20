Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
For more information about
Pedro Perez
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Las Rusias Cemetery
Los Indios, TX
Pedro P. Perez


1936 - 2020
Pedro P. Perez Obituary
San Benito, TX - Pedro P. Perez, 83, went home to be with the Lord Saturday April 18, 2020 at Harlingen Medical Center. He was born in Zacatecas, Mexico to Emeterio and Virginia P. Perez September 17, 1936.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Alfredo Perez.

He leaves to treasure his memory his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Ofelia M. Perez, Seven children, Pedro Perez Jr., Benito Perez, Rene Perez (Yvonne), Rosalinda Ochoa, Luis Perez (Rosa), Gloria P. Martinez (Hector) and Raul Perez (Nora), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, Siblings, Emeterio Perez, Antonia Arredondo, Blanca Perez and Luis Perez, numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service will be held today Monday April 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Las Rusias Cemetery, Los Indios with his son, Minister Luis Perez of Cross Church officiating.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 20, 2020
