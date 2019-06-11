Harlingen - Peter Paul Guenat, 53, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas. He was born to the late Bernard J. Guenat and Blanch Akers Guenat on January 28, 1966 in Abilene, Texas.



Peter was a graduate of Monterey High School and attended Texas Tech University, both in Lubbock, Texas. Employed by the Lummus Corporation for over 25 years, Peter was Branch Manager of the company's Harlingen, Texas office.



In his leisure time, Peter enjoyed watching football, especially the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He was of the Catholic faith and a parishioner of St. Theresa Catholic Church in San Benito.



Peter's parents and his brother, Jon Paul Guenat, preceded him in death.



Left to treasure Peter's memory are his fiancee, Norma Garcia; sister, Theresa Guenat; nephews, Jacob Anthony Del Toro and Jared Jon Del Toro; niece, Abby Marie Del Toro; great niece, Emilia Claire Del Toro; many friends and colleagues.



Special thanks to Miranda, Moriah, and Raven Rodriguez for their love and support.



Peter's family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Tuesday evening. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jacob A. Del Toro, Jared J. Del Toro, Greg Balch, Api Cortez, Raven Rodriguez, Julio Cruz, Johnny Roberts, and Frank Casas. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Hall, and Jeff Addams.



The Guenat family will be accepting floral tributes to honor Peter. If preferred, memorial donations by be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org) in honor of Peter's mother, Blanch A. Guenat.



Arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com Published in Valley Morning Star on June 11, 2019