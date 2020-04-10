Home

Petra Hernandez


1937 - 2020
Petra Hernandez Obituary
Harlingen - Petra Hernandez 82, of Harlingen entered into rest Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Macario Hernandez.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons; Marcario, Jr., Emiliano, Jose Luis, Francisco, Miguel, Victor, Rene Hernandez; 2 daughters, Alicia Valdez and Angela Hernandez; 24 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and brother, Alberta Zarazua.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Restlawn Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 10, 2020
