Philip C. Snyder, Jr., our beloved "BOSS", lover of the Lord, local business owner of Snyder AC and avid fisherman. Died peacefully at home and returned to his heavenly Father on August 4, 2019.
He was surrounded by devoted wife, Noni, of 49 years and his loving children, Marnie, Jen and Jake.
Leaving behind his mother, JoAnn, brothers Frank (Ellen) and Mike, and sister Terry (Claude), along with his precious grandchildren, Ryan (Kate), Evan Emily, Rhiannon and Maisy and his beloved nieces and nephews.
An honorable man that will be dearly missed.
A memorial service in his honor will be held at First Christian Church on Saturday, August 10 at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or the First Christian Church Missionary Fund.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 9, 2019