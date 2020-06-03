Phillip S. Wozniak
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Phillip Stephan Wozniak, aged 76, of Harlingen, TX, passed away on May 30, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center while surrounded by his loved ones.

Phillip was born on January 30, 1944 to Theresa and Casimer Wozniak in Gary, Indiana. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked 34 years with Southwestern Bell and reared his children in Harlingen - the place that became his forever home.

Phillip is survived by his wife, Joyce Wozniak, children Oscar Luna (Nancy) Dallas, TX, Robin Dearing (Michael) Scottsdale, AZ, and Jeffrey Wozniak, Indianapolis, IN. He is predeceased by his sons Frank Luna, and David Wozniak. He is survived by his grandchildren; Dillon, Harrison, and Grant Luna; Mia Wilson and Samuel Dearing. Phillip is also survived by siblings - Jayne Mantz (Dave) and Allen Wozniak (Linda) from Portage, IN.

Visitation will begin Thursday from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Harlingen Humane Society.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank: Dr. Shridhar Kotta; The VA Harlingen Clinic Silver Team and Valley Baptist Medical Center ER & ICU staff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved