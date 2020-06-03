Harlingen - Phillip Stephan Wozniak, aged 76, of Harlingen, TX, passed away on May 30, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center while surrounded by his loved ones.Phillip was born on January 30, 1944 to Theresa and Casimer Wozniak in Gary, Indiana. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked 34 years with Southwestern Bell and reared his children in Harlingen - the place that became his forever home.Phillip is survived by his wife, Joyce Wozniak, children Oscar Luna (Nancy) Dallas, TX, Robin Dearing (Michael) Scottsdale, AZ, and Jeffrey Wozniak, Indianapolis, IN. He is predeceased by his sons Frank Luna, and David Wozniak. He is survived by his grandchildren; Dillon, Harrison, and Grant Luna; Mia Wilson and Samuel Dearing. Phillip is also survived by siblings - Jayne Mantz (Dave) and Allen Wozniak (Linda) from Portage, IN.Visitation will begin Thursday from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Harlingen Humane Society.The family would like to acknowledge and thank: Dr. Shridhar Kotta; The VA Harlingen Clinic Silver Team and Valley Baptist Medical Center ER & ICU staff.