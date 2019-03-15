Sebastian - Porfiria Vega Zuniga, 100, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family and friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born on September 7, 1918 in Xilitla, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to the late Santana Vega and Petra Alcalan.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Zuniga, Sr. and daughters, Sara Cuevas and Francisca Zuniga. She is survived by her daughters, Lupe (Vic) Garcia, Anna Zuniga, and Teodora Zuniga; son, Jesus (Toni) Zuniga; and grandsons, Andrew and Anthony Zuniga.



She will be remembered for her kindness and hospitality to all, by her many nieces, nephews, and friends. She would always put others' needs before her own, showing a type of selflessness only few possess. She was a woman of strong will, always doing whatever was needed for her family. Porfiria was and always will be loved by those who knew her, and her legacy will live on through her family.



The family would like to thank Dr. Martin Kuye and her nurse Yesenia Hernandez. The family would also like to thank Mrs. Maria Vela and Lupe Garcia for taking care of her throughout her later years.



Special thanks to her daughter-in-law, Toni Zuniga, for always caring for her.



Visitation was held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10:00AM till 9:00PM and will resume today, Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10:00AM till 9:00PM with a rosary recited by Gloria Cortez at 7:00PM at Bethel United Methodist Church (next door to Good Shepherd Funeral Home). A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in Sebastian. A funeral procession will follow to Porfiria's final place of rest in the Sebastian Guadalupe Cemetery.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Andrew Zuniga, Vic Garcia, Ramon Vega, Ruben Zuniga, Alex Zuniga, and Frank Vela.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home.