Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen Peace Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Rosales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Marie Rosales


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Marie Rosales Obituary
Harlingen - Priscilla Marie Rosales 30, of Harlingen entered into rest Tuesday, July 2, 2019 after a 6 year battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; Ludivina Elizondo and Felipe Mercado.

Priscilla leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving family, her children; Nathan Hernandez, Jr. and Elizabeth Marie Aguilar; her parents, Miguel and Elizabeth Rosales; 5 siblings, Carlos Estrada, Jr., Myra (David) Williams, Yvonne Rosales (Kevin Williams, Miguel Efren Rosales and Ysaura Sara Rosales; paternal grandparents, Tomas and Angelita Rosales and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was a 2007 graduate of Harlingen High School where she was a proud cheerleader. Priscilla was strong and courageous. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She will be missed and forever in our hearts.

Visitation will begin today (Wednesday) at 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm and Thursday from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Friday, July 5, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian burial at Queen Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Miguel Efren Rosales, Ricardo Rosales, Jr., David Williams, Frank Aguilar, Nathan Hernandez, Roel Perez and honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Hernandez, Jr. and Domingo Aguilar.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now