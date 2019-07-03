Harlingen - Priscilla Marie Rosales 30, of Harlingen entered into rest Tuesday, July 2, 2019 after a 6 year battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; Ludivina Elizondo and Felipe Mercado.



Priscilla leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving family, her children; Nathan Hernandez, Jr. and Elizabeth Marie Aguilar; her parents, Miguel and Elizabeth Rosales; 5 siblings, Carlos Estrada, Jr., Myra (David) Williams, Yvonne Rosales (Kevin Williams, Miguel Efren Rosales and Ysaura Sara Rosales; paternal grandparents, Tomas and Angelita Rosales and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



She was a 2007 graduate of Harlingen High School where she was a proud cheerleader. Priscilla was strong and courageous. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She will be missed and forever in our hearts.



Visitation will begin today (Wednesday) at 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm and Thursday from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Friday, July 5, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian burial at Queen Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are Miguel Efren Rosales, Ricardo Rosales, Jr., David Williams, Frank Aguilar, Nathan Hernandez, Roel Perez and honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Hernandez, Jr. and Domingo Aguilar.