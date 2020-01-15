Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for R. Spivey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev R. Charles "Chuck" Spivey


2020 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev R. Charles "Chuck" Spivey Obituary
Olathe, KS - Chuck Spivey, 89, Olathe, KS passed away on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020. Chuck was the founding pastor of Knox United Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, KS and served the Lord there from 1962 to his retirement in 1992. In retirement Chuck served as Parish Associate Pastor at the Treasure Hills Presbyterian Church in Harlingen. Visitation to celebrate his life will be at 11am on Saturday, January 18th, in Overland Park, KS. A memorial service and burial will immediately follow.

For full obituary visit

www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -