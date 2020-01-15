|
Olathe, KS - Chuck Spivey, 89, Olathe, KS passed away on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020. Chuck was the founding pastor of Knox United Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, KS and served the Lord there from 1962 to his retirement in 1992. In retirement Chuck served as Parish Associate Pastor at the Treasure Hills Presbyterian Church in Harlingen. Visitation to celebrate his life will be at 11am on Saturday, January 18th, in Overland Park, KS. A memorial service and burial will immediately follow.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 15, 2020