La Feria - Rafael Sierra, 83, of La Feria entered into eternal rest to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 14, 2020. Our beloved father was born January 25, 1937 in Paracuaro, Mexico to Abranand Preciliana Sierra who precede him in death.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, hard worker, always had a smile on his face, made you laugh, and loved to dance with his family dog. He took pride in his yard and garden, he loved eating Seafood, always made you feel at home, he loved and took care of our Mother until his last day. He looked forward for visitors on Sundays and always asked why are you leaving so soon.

Rafael is survived by his loving family: his wife, Estefana Lira; children Adelina (Pedro) Arrona; Hilda Vargas (Juan); Oralia (Eloy) Lumbrera; Simon (Maria) Lira; Flora (Armando) Elizondo; Oledulia (Armando) Candanoza; Daniel (Blanca) Lira Jr; Horacio (+Martha) Lira; Gloria (Felix) De Leon; 28 Grandchildren; 35 Great grandchildren. His sister Margarita (Pedro) Rodriguez; Several Nieces and Nephews.

He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Heavenly Grace La Feria with Deacon Gerardo Aguilar.

Funeral services are under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
