Ralph E. Tryka
1946 - 2020
Rio Hondo - Ralph E. Tryka, 73, of Rio Hondo, TX passed away Saturday, July 25 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas after a short battle with leukemia.

He was born in Butler, PA to Felix and Elsie Brown Tryka. He graduated from Butler H.S. Ralph worked at Armco Steel Corp until he retired in 1996. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix or repair anything. He was a fan of the Steelers, Penguins and NASCAR. Marienville, PA was his summer home.

Ralph was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed traveling, hunting and fishing. He loved bow hunting for elk every fall in Colorado. Ralph was a dedicated senior softball player in several leagues in the Rio Grande Valley and in Oil City, PA. He played several years in the Huntsman World Senior Games.

He is survived by wife Barbara, daughter Chris Tryka, sister Ruth (Dave) Geurnsey, brother William (Wilma) Tryka and canine companions, Julie, Amy, Trucker and Jake. He was preceded in death by sister Francis Hutchison.

Memorial donations can be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Ralph loved to joke and tease. He was honest, thoughtful and fair, a wonderful husband, father and friend to all.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home of Harlingen, TX.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
August 1, 2020
August 1, 2020
