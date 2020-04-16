|
Harlingen - Dr. Ralph Edward Jones, Sr., PhD, age 79 of Harlingen, TX, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father Ralph Boyd Jones, his mother, Leatha Leola Render, his brother Wayne Jones, his sister Susie Jones, and his granddaughter Lynnette Marie Jones.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Maria Arcelia Jones (Chela), his son Ralph Edward Jones, Jr. (Eddie), and wife Lisa, and their daughter Lindsey Jane, his son Randall Edgar Jones (Randy), his daughter, Rosabel Arcelia Defendorf, and her husband Darin, their children, Drew Arthur, Rachel Marie, and Dean Edward. He is also survived by his sister Emily Jones.
Dr. Jones was born on August 31, 1940, in Crescent City, Florida. In March of 1958, he joined the United States Air Force, an served in Southeast Asia, Korea, Philippines, and through out the United States. He started in Avionic Maintenance and later served as a Substance Abuse Counselor in Social Actions. He rose to the rank of Master Sergeant, and retired from Air Force in 1979.
While in the service, Dr. Jones' love for education began as a young Airmen attending night school. He earned a Bachelor's Degree, two Master's Degrees, and a PhD in Counseling Psychology. He also had a love for teaching, and taught for numerous colleges, and universities.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1979, Dr. Jones served as the Mental Health Clinic Director in Del Rio, TX. He and Chela later moved back to Harlingen, Texas, where Dr. Jones worked as a Counselor and Psychologist at the Rio Grande State Center. He retired from the state in 2003.
Dr. Jones served on various committees and boards, to include President of the Valley Association of Addiction Professionals, and on Governor Greg Abbott's Independent Living Council. He received many awards including Counselor of the Year by the Texas Association of Addiction Professionals, and was inducted into their Hall of Fame.
Dr. Jones had a passion for writing, for which resulted in four books, and a weekly "Mental Health" column for the Valley Morning Star newspaper. He loved history, anthropology, archeology, and the study of indigenous people and societies. He loved traveling with his wife Chela to various national parks and taking cruises. He served as an Assistant Boy Scout Leader, a Civil Air Patrol officer, and was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disable Veterans of America, and the Son's of the American Revolution.
A graveside service will begin Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asked that any donations be sent to the .
