|
|
Olmito - Ramiro G. Atkinson, 78, passed from this life on April 13, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville. He was born to the late Jose Patricio Atkinson and Maria Lucinda Garcia on January 22, 1942 in Olmito, Texas.
Ramiro was a well-known, successful, businessman having owned Atkinson Propane, Inc. for 48 years. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of the Universe Catholic Church and, in his youth, he served as an altar boy. As an adult, Ramiro was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed sports with fast pitch baseball was his passion.
Ramiro's late wife, Elida G. Atkinson; brother Roberto Atkinson, brother Ruben Atkinson, brother Raul Atkinson; brother-in-law, Conrado Garcia preceded him in death.
Left to treasure Ramiro's memory are his wife, Narcisa Casas Atkinson; children, Ramiro Atkinson, Jr. (Maria), Maria Lucinda Herrera (Agapito), Gabriel Atkinson (Maria Elena), Juanita Belinda Alvarez (Avaristo, Jr.), Sylvia Lee Garcia (Juan T., II), Sandra Lee Gonzales (Ramon, Jr.), Billy Joe Atkinson, Jose Manuel Arteaga (Elvia), Oscar Arteaga (Carol), Sergio Arteaga (Azalea); grandchildren, Frank Preston Atkinson, Joseph Patrick Atkinson, Dulce (Jorge) Alvarez, Samantha Villalobos, LeRoy Herrera, Josephine Olympia Herrera, Agapito Herrera, Jr., Gabriel Atkinson, Jr., Erika Lopez, Christopher Rene Atkinson, Jimmy Lee Atkinson, Sue-Ellen Atkinson, Houston Atkinson, Austin Atkinson, Avaristo Ramiro Alvarez, Brittany Feliz Garcia, Melissa Breann Atkinson, Alia Nicole Garcia, Olivia Danielle Garcia, Monica Lyn Gonzales, Ramon Gonzales, III, Josalyn Arteaga, Alexsis Arteaga, Devin Arteaga, Damion Arteaga, Leon Arteaga, Bruno Arteaga; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Isabel Garcia, Herlinda Cruz (Valentin); and dear friend, Jaime "Worm" Rodriguez.
Visitation will take place on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment will be on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are LeRoy Herrera, Jr., Agapito Herrera, Gabriel Atkinson, Jr., Christopher Rene Atkinson, Jimmy Lee Atkinson, Ramon Gonzales, III. Honorary pallbearers are Ramiro Avaristo Alvarez, Austin Atkinson, and Houston Atkinson.
Ramiro's family wishes to thank his caregivers Oscar Castillo, Michelle Trevorah and Joe Molina for all their love and care.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Due to current Cameron County restrictions on gatherings, visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time in the funeral home. Each person is required to wear a facial covering.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 17, 2020