San Benito, TX - Ramiro Rodriguez, born January 2, 1928, passed away July 21, 2020, at the age of 92 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Herminia Salinas Rodriguez, and his children, Carlos Rodriguez and Ramiro Rodriguez, Jr., his parents, Bartolo and Candelaria Rodriguez, his brothers, Ricardo, Salvador, Narciso and Rogelio Rodriguez, sisters-in-law, Esperanza Rodriguez and Angie Rodriguez, and his nephew, Rene Rodriguez.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Savannah Rodriguez, his great grandchildren, Charlie Factor, Damien Factor, John Factor and Carter Blanco, his brother, Carlos Rodriguez (Gloria), his sister, Laura R. Cordova, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation due to the covid-19 virus. His body will be cremated per his wishes and graveside services only will be held at a later date.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Thomae Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
