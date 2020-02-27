|
|
Lasara - Ramiro Salazar, age 79, passed away peacefully at Edinburg Rehabilitation and Nursing Home Center on Sunday, February 23, 2020 with his loving family at his side. He was born on August 5, 1940 on a farm in Lasara, Texas.
Ramiro, at an early age, embraced his parents' love and respect for the land that sustained them. He went on to become a successful farmer in the Rio Farms, Inc. Program. Since he was a little boy he would ride around with his father on the tractor because he wanted to become a very good farmer just like his dad. His success was in great part due to his father teaching him everything he knew about farming. And eventually he did become a good farmer, fulfilling his lifelong dream and making his dad very proud. He especially took pride in always being perfectly dressed in western attire. He could be on the tractor all day and at the end of the day, he still looked perfectly dressed and clean. He was often referred to as the Marlboro Cowboy and "El Cowboy" by his friends. Even at the nursing home, he was known as "El Cowboy." He never went anywhere without his hat.
Ramiro was preceded in death by his parents, Ezequiel Salazar, Sr. and Aurelia Gutierrez, his first wife, Rebecca Brewster, and his son, Ramiro Salazar, Jr. He was very proud to be a 6th generation descendant of Salazar families who settled in South Texas as early as 1804. Ramiro also took pride in his family. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Eddie Wayne Salazar (Celinda) of Edinburg, Texas; Sylvia R. Salazar, daughter in law, (+Ramiro Salazar, Jr.) of Raymondville; Patricia Ann Salazar of Jonesboro, Alabama; Dolores Ester Donahue (John) of Edinburg, Texas and Mario Salazar (Celeste) of Lasara, Texas. He also leaves 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Ramiro is also survived by five siblings: Ricardo "El Fierro" Salazar (Delia) of Shafter, California; Ezequiel Salazar, Jr. (Isabel) of Elsa, Texas; Ernesto Salazar of Lasara, Texas; Gloria S. Flores (Noe) of Edinburg, Texas and Lydia S. Harlacher (Eugene) of McAllen, Texas. Serving as his pallbearers are his grandsons: Eddie Salazar, Jr., Sergio Valdez, John David Salazar, Jake Salazar, Mario Salazar, Jr., and Mario Adame Salazar.
Viewing was held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3:00PM till 9:00PM and will resume today, Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:00AM till 9:00PM with a rosary at 6:00PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Raymondville, Texas. Burial will follow at Lasara Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 27, 2020