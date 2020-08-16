Harlingen - - Ramon Ayala Buitron, 80, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center on August 12th, 2020 after a brave battle with Covid-19. Ramon was born in Brownsville, Texas on April 5th, 1940. He was a graduate of Brownsville High School. After graduation, Ramon chose to proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves. Ramon married Estela Lopez Buitron in August 1961.



Throughout his life, Ramon worked as a successful local businessman in grocery retail. Eventually, Ramon operated his own grocery store, Lopez Supermarket in Harlingen, Texas. He and his wife faithfully ran that location for more than 20 years. Aside from work, Ramon enjoyed bowling, hunting, fast-pitch softball and watching boxing on tv.



Ramon is survived by his wife, Estela Buitron and his four children, sons Raymond III, (Mary), Rick, Roland (Janice), and his daughter, Rachel Sauceda (Michael). Ramon was blessed with 9 grandchildren: Ray IV, Angelica, Alexandra, Amanda, Vanessa, Cassey, Elvin, Mackenzie, and Destiny.



Ramon is preceded in death by his parents, Fina and Ramon Buitron as well as his brothers, Andres and Gilbert.



The family would like to thank their friends and extended family for all the warm thoughts and prayers that surrounded the family during these last difficult days. Due to our community's Covid crisis, the family has elected to post-pone any burial services at this time and will announce a celebration of Ramon's life when it is safe to be with our many family and friends. The Buitron family requests that you continue to pray for all people who are affected with the Covid virus and especially the many healthcare workers fighting this battle on the front lines. As a Christian family, we are comforted knowing Ramon is in God's loving Kingdom in Heaven.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store