|
|
Harlingen, TX - Ramon Donovan Martinez, 22, went home to be with the Lord Monday morning September 16, 2019. He was born in Harlingen, TX on February 11, 1997 to Ramon Lorenzo Martinez and Janette Dominguez. Donovan attended San Benito public schools and graduated from San Benito High School Class of 2015. He recently graduated from Texas A&M University in May 2019 and was currently employed with Tito's Vodka Distillery as quality assurance manager.
Donovan is preceded in death by his aunt, Judy Trunnell.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his fiancee, Samantha Nicole Guajardo, his parents, Ramon and Janette Dominguez Martinez, two sisters, Kelly Martinez and Kimberly (Jay ) Dominguez, two nephews, Blake and Cash Gonzales and a niece, Brooklyn Gonzales, paternal grandparents, Ramon D. and Yolanda Martinez, maternal grandparents, Juan M. Dominguez (Pachin) and Maria "Lily" Dominguez, his aunts, Melinda Martinez, Lori Martinez, uncles, Michael Dominguez (Sandy Castillo), Steven Trunnell, great aunts and uncles, Amador Martinez, Marta Martinez and Ofilia Martinez, also his fur babies whom he adored, Charlie and Remy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Thursday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday September 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Mont-Meta Memorial Park Cemetery, San Benito.
Honored to be his pallbearers will be......
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 18, 2019