Ramon (Ray) Flores
1955 - 2020
* - 65, of Brownsville, Texas was received into the embrace of our Heavenly Father on August, 28, 2020. He was born and raised in Brownsville, Texas and was a 1974 graduate of Brownsville High School. ln the early 1980's, he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor and was given 6 months to live. Our miracle brother beat all the odds and recovered. He enrolled at UT Brownsville and received a degree in psychology. He was an avid fisherman and all around sportsman. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon Flores and Eustolia Juarez Flores, and his brother lsaac Flores. Ray is survived by his siblings, Jose Luis (Margarita) Flores of Brownsville, Rosie (Jaime) Flores of Harlingen, David (Theresa) Flores of Fort Worth, Adrian Flores of San Antonio, Jose Jorge Flores of Lansing, Michigan, lsabel (Sam) Boswell of San Benito, Maria Teresa (Jim) Harris of McQueeny, Anna Flores of San Antonio, Juan Flores of Leander, and Frank Flores of Houston. He is also survived by his numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews who lovingly called him Uncle Ray.

Special thanks to the caring staff of Kindred Hospice. Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
