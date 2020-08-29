1/1
Ramon Gonzalez Martinez
1945 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Ramon Gonzalez Martinez, age 75, born in Linares Nuevo Leon, Mexico entered into eternal rest August 26, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents Julian Martinez and Maria Luisa Gonzalez Martinez

He was a long time employee of hurricane fence company and retired from there after 22+ years.

He was a loving father grandfather brother and cousin. He loved spending time with his family and friends and lived life to the fullest.

He enjoyed the outdoors liked hunting and fishing.

His showed his love for music by playing with local musicians. He played his instruments well, the accordion and bajo sexto.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Maria Del Pilar Martinez. His daughters Delia Martinez Hernandez and Elizabeth Martinez Chavez. His sons Ramon Martinez, Daniel Martinez and Robert Martinez. He had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday August 30, 2020 from 1pm to 9pm with a prayer service to begin at 7pm Sunday evening. Chapel Service will be held on Monday August 31, 2020 at 10am with Pastors' Sergio and Rosie Lopez officiating. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ramon Martinez Jr., Daniel Martinez, Robert Martinez, Steven Martinez, Enrique Martinez and Alfredo Martinez.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
