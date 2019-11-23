|
Primera, TX - Ramon Perez, 74, entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his residence surrounded by loved ones. He was a lifelong resident of Primera where he owned and operated Perez Mini Mart for many years. His passion was his family and spending time on the golf course. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Ramon is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Socorro Perez.
He leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memory his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Estela Perez, their only daughter, Patricia "Tricia" Ann Rodriguez (Jose "Joe" Fernando); siblings, Elias Perez, Cayetano Perez, Paloma Perez, Jesus Perez, and Elvira Limas. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Chapel of the Holy Spirit.
A memorial Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm. As per his wishes, his body was cremated.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 23, 2019