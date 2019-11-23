Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Ramon Perez
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon "Ray" Perez


2019 - 2019
Ramon "Ray" Perez Obituary
Primera, TX - Ramon Perez, 74, entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his residence surrounded by loved ones. He was a lifelong resident of Primera where he owned and operated Perez Mini Mart for many years. His passion was his family and spending time on the golf course. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

Ramon is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Socorro Perez.

He leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memory his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Estela Perez, their only daughter, Patricia "Tricia" Ann Rodriguez (Jose "Joe" Fernando); siblings, Elias Perez, Cayetano Perez, Paloma Perez, Jesus Perez, and Elvira Limas. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Chapel of the Holy Spirit.

A memorial Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm. As per his wishes, his body was cremated.

You may sign the online guestbook or leave condolences for the family at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 23, 2019
