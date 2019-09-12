|
Santa Rosa - Ramon Vasquez Sr., age 72, of Santa Rosa, Texas passed away on Sunday September 8, 2019. Ramon was born May 5, 1947 in La Feria, TX to Manuela and David Sr.
Ramon loved the Longhorns, Cowboys, Rangers, music, and loved golfing. Ramon will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.
Ramon is survived by; son Ramon Jr.; grandson Jakie, granddaughter Jessica and grandson Aaron; sisters Eva and Leonor; brothers Tito, David, Danny, and Lupe. Ramon also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion Fedelina Gonzales, and brothers and sisters in law.
Ramon was preceded in death by; son Jacob Sr.; parents Manuela and David; brothers Cosme, Francisco, Reynaldo, and Juan (Wilma).
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm with a service at 5:00pm.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Vasquez family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 12, 2019