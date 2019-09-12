Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Vasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon Vasquez


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramon Vasquez Obituary
Santa Rosa - Ramon Vasquez Sr., age 72, of Santa Rosa, Texas passed away on Sunday September 8, 2019. Ramon was born May 5, 1947 in La Feria, TX to Manuela and David Sr.

Ramon loved the Longhorns, Cowboys, Rangers, music, and loved golfing. Ramon will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.

Ramon is survived by; son Ramon Jr.; grandson Jakie, granddaughter Jessica and grandson Aaron; sisters Eva and Leonor; brothers Tito, David, Danny, and Lupe. Ramon also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion Fedelina Gonzales, and brothers and sisters in law.

Ramon was preceded in death by; son Jacob Sr.; parents Manuela and David; brothers Cosme, Francisco, Reynaldo, and Juan (Wilma).

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm with a service at 5:00pm.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Vasquez family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now