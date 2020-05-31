Harlingen, TX - Ramona Cepeda, age 85, went home to be with the Lord Friday May 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by love of family. She was born June 14, 1934 in Burgos, Tamaulipas, Mexico, the daughter of Eduardo Garcia and Maria Antonia Solis. Ramona was a lifetime resident of Harlingen. She was a loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rogelio Cepeda and her daughter, Emma Trevino.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her Children, Ernestina De Leon (Jose), Rev. Eli Cepeda (Araceli), Leni Cepeda (Amada), Jorge Cepeda and Noe Cepeda (Karen), several grandchildren, brothers, Esequiel Garcia, Alonzo Garcia and Eloy Garcia. She is also survived by several nephews and nieces other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held Saturday May 30, 2020 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm at Iglesia El Divino Redentor, 735 W. Curtis St. Harlingen, TX 78550. Funeral Services will be held today Sunday May 31, 2020 at 10:00 am at the church with her son, Rev. Eli Cepeda officiating. Interment will follow to Guadalupe Cemetery, Sebastian.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 31, 2020.