Laguna Vista, Texas - Ramona "The Admiral" Murphy, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas surrounded by her loved ones.
Since birth on October 21, 1941 in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, Ramona lived life to the fullest. In 1962, she married the love of her life, Captain Matt Murphy. She then when on to graduate from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing that same year. Following graduation, she pursued her career as Head Nurse at Dolly Vinsant Hospital in San Benito for the next 18 years. In 1980, Ramona, along with her husband, took over the family business, Capitan Murphy's Charter Service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Matt E. Murphy; her son Matt E. Murphy Jr.; her parents, Stephen and Mary Sedlock; and her beloved dog, Cheyenne.
People left behind to cherish her memory are her sons: Patrick and Stephen Murphy; her daughter Colleen Murphy; her granddaughters: Brittany, Emily, Ashley, Amber, Emmie; her brothers Regis (Kathleen) and Father Stephen J. Sedlock C.S.C.; her sister Monica (Andrew) Wadium; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and her goldendoodle LouLou.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church located on 705 S. Longoria Street in Port Isabel, Texas. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. with cremation to follow in accordance to her wishes.
Serving as pallbearers: Adam Ambriz, Michael Castaneda, Jeffrey McKamey, Kevin McKamey, Aron Rodriguez, and Branden Alcozer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Walk for Women, PO Box 2698 South Padre Island, Texas 78597 (956) 495-9884.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to family of Ramona 'The Admiral" Murphy at: www.thomaegarza.com
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 12, 2020