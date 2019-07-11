|
Harlingen - Ramona P. Mancilla 85, of Harlingen entered into rest July 8, 2019. Ramona was born September 11, 1933 in Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Manuel and Guadalupe Palacios.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Cipriano Mancilla; sons, Ruben Mancilla, Fermin Mancilla, and Gualberto Mancilla; grandchild, Melissa Fermin; siblings, Ruben Palacios, Socorro De Pena, Abel Palacios, and Angel Palacios
She is survived by her sons, Manuel Mancilla, Cipriano Mancilla, Jr., Gerardo Mancilla; daughter, Maria Carmen Buchanon; 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild; siblings, Soledad Sanchez, Teresa Reyes, Marina Lopez, Maria Refugio Cowley, Jose Manuel Palacios, and Maria Guadalupe Vasquez; numerous other relatives and and a host of friends.
Visitation will begin Thursday from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 8:30 am for a 9:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 11, 2019