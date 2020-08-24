1/1
Ramona R. Flores
1926 - 2020
8/4/1926-8/22/2020 - Ramona R. Flores passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

She was born on August 4, 1926 to Ramon and Gabriela Reyes.

Ramona is preceded in death by her husband, Gabino Flores Sr., stepdaughter, Francis Mendoza, and four grandchildren.

Left behind to cherish her beautiful memory, children, Antonio Rojas (Norma), Petra Guillen, Mary Velez, Juan Flores (Melinda), Aurora Mares (Amadeo), Antonia Velasquez, Ramiro Flores (Debbie), Cecilio Flores, Gabino Flores Jr, & Lola Pecina Flores; 33 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren, 30 great-great grandchildren , and sisters, Raquel Recio & Amalia Reyes.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with the prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

A chapel service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Burial will follow to Harlingen-Combes Memorial Park Cemetery in Combes, TX.

Honored to serve as her pallbearers will be Miguel Angel Velasquez, Mario Antonio Velasquez, Joshua R. Hughes, David Flores, Amadeo Mares Jr., & Mario Antonio Avila.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956) 364 2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
AUG
24
Rosary
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
AUG
25
Service
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1 entry
August 23, 2020
To the family of Mrs Flores: I am so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Oralia Garcia
Acquaintance
