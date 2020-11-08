Harlingen, TX - Raquel Alvarado Garza born in Los Ramones, Nuevo Leon, Monterrey Mexico on February 15, 1942, passed away at 78 years of age on November 4, 2020.
Raquel, or Nena as she was known by to her family and friends grew up helping her families produce business in the Rio Grande Valley.
Early in her adult years she married and moved to California to start a family and career in manufacturing. Rachel was a professional seamstress as well, and her love of sewing allowed her to make clothes for herself and for her children.
She was employed by E.R. Carpenter for 17 years in California. In the 90's she would go to Northern California to pursue her love for baking and sharing her cooking abilities in Soledad where she was a business owner of Soledad Bakery. Later she would return to Harlingen to be near her family and her grandchild, AJ Gonzales. Rachel worked in the deli department of H.E.B. before retiring in 2008.
Rachel is survived by her two adult children, Abel Gonzales, his wife Ana; and Annette Gonzales, her daughter. She has one beloved grandson, Abel Juan Gonzales of Combes. Rachel is also survived by her brother, Dr. Hisaro Garza and sister, Estella Meza, both of California. She is preceded in death by 4 brothers, Rufino Garza, Roberto Garza, Genaro Garza, and Reynaldo Garza. Rachel was loved by many nieces and nephews.
Rachel loved her family. She enjoyed crafts, pets, and her plants. She was an excellent cook and always made the holidays nice for friends and family with a beautifully decorated home and all the traditional holiday foods. She was a great dancer. She enjoyed Tejano music, country music and anything she could dance to.
The family would like to thank her caregiver Rosa Sanchez for caring for our mother during the last months of her life and becoming a friend to Rachel.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a chapel service at 5:00 p.m. with Fr. Pete Hernandez as celebrant, followed by a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com
.