Harlingen - Raquel Garcia Gonzales, 74 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born on May 18, 1944 in Harlingen, TX to the late Anita Garcia Gonzales and Victor Gonzales. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Gilberto, Benny, Joe Gonzales and Antonia Lopez.
Raquel is survived by her daughters and sons Isidro (Emma) Garcia, Letty (Raymond) De Los Santos, Vidal Garcia, Belinda (Rudy M.) Garcia, Rebecca "Becky" (Charles) Felipa and Victor (Juanita) Garcia; 20 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a sister Dora Gonzales; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at 2:00 pm-9:00 pm today, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm. Chapel services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 5, 2019