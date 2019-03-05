Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Raquel Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raquel Garcia Gonzales


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raquel Garcia Gonzales Obituary
Harlingen - Raquel Garcia Gonzales, 74 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born on May 18, 1944 in Harlingen, TX to the late Anita Garcia Gonzales and Victor Gonzales. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Gilberto, Benny, Joe Gonzales and Antonia Lopez.

Raquel is survived by her daughters and sons Isidro (Emma) Garcia, Letty (Raymond) De Los Santos, Vidal Garcia, Belinda (Rudy M.) Garcia, Rebecca "Becky" (Charles) Felipa and Victor (Juanita) Garcia; 20 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a sister Dora Gonzales; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at 2:00 pm-9:00 pm today, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm. Chapel services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now