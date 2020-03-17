|
|
Harlingen - Harlingen - Raquel Padilla, 80, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born November 11, 1939 in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Arturo Z. Padilla.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Arturo R. Padilla, Juan M. (Rosalinda) Padilla, Nina (Pete) Magana, Minnie (Juan) Gonzalez, Hector (Leticia) Padilla, Mary H. (Terry) Johnston; grandchildren Michael & Valerie, Juan Jr. & Eloisa, Krystal & Angela, Justin, Zoe & Gabby.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 departing Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 11:45 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Arturo R. Padilla, Juan M. Padilla, Hector Padilla, Juan Padilla Jr., Juan Gonzalez, and Pete Magana. Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers will be Michael R. Padilla, Justin J. Elizalde, Juan M. Padilla, III.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Minnie Gonzalez in recognition for the care and dedication to our mother's welfare.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 17, 2020