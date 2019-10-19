|
San Benito - Surrounded by his loving family, Raul Chavez went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 17. 2019. Raul was born on December 23, 1951 to Mauricio Chavez and Guadalupe Vega in Weslaco, Texas.
For twenty-five years, Raul was employed with Harlingen Water Works. His love for people and for God was evident as he served as Assistant Pastor for Deaf Baptist Church in Harlingen and volunteered to pick up people to take to church. In years past, he also served his community as a volunteer firefighter with the San Benito Fire Department.
Raul loved construction and built his own house. He loved to fish, to barbecue, to travel, and to watch football, especially the San Francisco 49er. Raul also enjoyed watching Christian television and WWE wrestling.
Raul was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Roberto Chavez, Rogelio Chavez, Reymundo Chavez, Maria Leonilla Cortez; brothers-in-law Antonio Hernandez and Juan Blanco; sisters-in-law Casilda Chavez and Bonnie Chavez.
Left to treasure his memory are his loving wife Alicia Chavez, children Christina (Mario) Chavez-Covarrubias, Bonnie (Michael) Ordiway, Betty (Matthew "Doc") Restine, Becky Chavez, Anna (Joseph) Rocha, Mary Lou (Dennis) Kuehne, Nora. G. Lozano; grandchildren Malik, Jamal, Rainey and Restine; Lori Martinez, Alycia, Zeliah, and Isha Webster; Odalis Baxter; Marissa, Jozephine, and Noah Rocha; Jason, Robin, Jake, Rika, Paris, Pearl Kuehne; David, Raymond, and Ashley Diaz; great-grandchild Lydia Diaz; sisters Francisca Hernandez, Guadalupe Villarreal, Josefina Blanco, brother Ricardo (Maria Elena) Chavez, sister-in-law Hijina Chavez, Carol A. Chavez, and several nieces and nephews.
The Chavez family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. Pastor Tim Smith will lead a prayer service Sunday evening beginning at 7 o'clock. Visitation will continue on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM. at San Benito Funeral Home. The funeral procession will depart to Mont Meta Memorial Park on Monday at 1:30 PM for a 2 o'clock graveside service.
Honored to serve as pallbearers Mario Covarrubias, Joseph Rocha, Matthew "Doc" Restine, Dennis Kuehne, Ramiro Benavidez, Mickel Gonzales, Malik Restine, and Jamal Restine.
Raul's gives special thanks to the caring staff of Greater Valley Hospice, Dr. Rafael Lopez, Dr. Nolan Perez, VBMC Radiologist, Dr. Brajesh Bathla, and Dr. Luis A. Reynoso.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 19, 2019