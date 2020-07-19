Harlingen - Raul Garcia Sr., 88, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.He was born on May 19, 1932 in Mercedes, Texas to Filomeno Garcia & Angelita Galvan Garcia.Raul loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, listening to Corridos, telling stories, & talking about history. Raul was known for making his wonderful, sweet tasting kool-aid & very hot salsa. Our dad had a great sense of humor, he liked joking around, and was a very compassionate & caring man who never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.He is preceded in death by both his parents; son, Juan Manuel Garcia, and brother, Rogelio Garcia.Raul leaves behind his loving family to cherish his wonderful memory, his wife of 66 years, Catalina Reyes Garcia; 6 children, Raul Garcia Jr. (Alicia); Ramiro Garcia (Connie), Angelita Cordero (Edward), Guadalupe Garcia, Mary Jane Cruz (Pedro) Mary Ann Garcia (Joseph Hernandez), daughter-in-law, Irma Garcia; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; brother, Elizardo Garcia, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, & cousins.Inurnment and graveside services will be announced at a later date.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.