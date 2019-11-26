|
Mercedes - Raul C. Garza, 88, passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, TX on November 23, 2019. He worked for RGV Sugar Growers for 12 years as supervisor and then worked for Hidalgo County as Deputy Constable and retired after 45 years. He is survived by his wife Juanita Tamez Garza; four sons: Rey, Rickardo, Rene, Rudy Garza and 1 daughter Esmeralda Garza. Also surviving him are 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be today, November 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at a place to be announced. Interment will follow at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 26, 2019