La Feria - Raul Garza Sr. left this earth on March 26 to be with the love of his life Maria Alicia Garza. Raul was a good, hard working man and father, with a loving soul and a big heart.
He played the guitar, watched sci-fi movies and put too much salt on his food. There was never a hot sauce he couldn't handle and never enough Coca Cola in his home. But most importantly, he was a wonderful grandpa. He loved being a grandpa.
He is preceded in death by his father Jose Maria Garza, his wife Maria Alicia Garza, daughter Noelia G. Escobar, grandson Aaron Vincent Juarez and siblings Jose "Chupa" Garza and Oralia "Lala" Jaurequi.
He is survived by his mother Dolores Canales, sister Sylvia (Beto) Flores, children Noe (Elma) Garza, Nora (Fabian) Juarez, Raul (Lisa) Garza, Belinda (Adrian) Garza, 10 grandkids and six great grandkids.
Funeral services will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home 26873 N. White Ranch Rd. La Feria TX. On April 2 at 11 a.m. Groups of 10 or less will be allowed to take turns paying their respects.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 1, 2020