Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raul Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raul Garza Sr.


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raul Garza Sr. Obituary
La Feria - Raul Garza Sr. left this earth on March 26 to be with the love of his life Maria Alicia Garza. Raul was a good, hard working man and father, with a loving soul and a big heart.

He played the guitar, watched sci-fi movies and put too much salt on his food. There was never a hot sauce he couldn't handle and never enough Coca Cola in his home. But most importantly, he was a wonderful grandpa. He loved being a grandpa.

He is preceded in death by his father Jose Maria Garza, his wife Maria Alicia Garza, daughter Noelia G. Escobar, grandson Aaron Vincent Juarez and siblings Jose "Chupa" Garza and Oralia "Lala" Jaurequi.

He is survived by his mother Dolores Canales, sister Sylvia (Beto) Flores, children Noe (Elma) Garza, Nora (Fabian) Juarez, Raul (Lisa) Garza, Belinda (Adrian) Garza, 10 grandkids and six great grandkids.

Funeral services will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home 26873 N. White Ranch Rd. La Feria TX. On April 2 at 11 a.m. Groups of 10 or less will be allowed to take turns paying their respects.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -