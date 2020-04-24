Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raul Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raul Gomez


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raul Gomez Obituary
Raymondville/Harlingen - Harlingen/Raymondville,Texas

Raul Gomez, 90 of Harlingen, TX, entered into rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas.

He was born on December 23, 1929 in Santa Monica, TX, son of Jose and Emilia (Garza) Gomez who precede him in death, along with his son, Juan Roel Gomez, son-in-laws, Oberlin Cortez and Antonio Perez; sisters, Mary S. Garcia, Elvira Montalvo and Amalia Gillette; brothers, Jose, Jr., Adan and Manuel Gomez.

He is survived by his loving family, including daughters, Mary (Manuel) Vela, Norma (Oziel) Ochoa, Evita Cortez, Diana (Juan) Suarez, Elvira Perez, Enedelia (Manuel) Moreno; sons, Rogerio (Rosalinda) Gomez, Raul (Velma) Gomez, Jr.; sisters, Bertha De La Rosas and Celia Flores; 28 grandchildren, 46 great- grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

There will be no funeral services at this time.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 West Hidalgo, Raymondville, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -