|
|
Raymondville/Harlingen - Harlingen/Raymondville,Texas
Raul Gomez, 90 of Harlingen, TX, entered into rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas.
He was born on December 23, 1929 in Santa Monica, TX, son of Jose and Emilia (Garza) Gomez who precede him in death, along with his son, Juan Roel Gomez, son-in-laws, Oberlin Cortez and Antonio Perez; sisters, Mary S. Garcia, Elvira Montalvo and Amalia Gillette; brothers, Jose, Jr., Adan and Manuel Gomez.
He is survived by his loving family, including daughters, Mary (Manuel) Vela, Norma (Oziel) Ochoa, Evita Cortez, Diana (Juan) Suarez, Elvira Perez, Enedelia (Manuel) Moreno; sons, Rogerio (Rosalinda) Gomez, Raul (Velma) Gomez, Jr.; sisters, Bertha De La Rosas and Celia Flores; 28 grandchildren, 46 great- grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
There will be no funeral services at this time.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 West Hidalgo, Raymondville, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 24, 2020