Harlingen, TX - Raul Ramos Treto, 98, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born November 4, 1921 in Harlingen to Genaro and Cruz Ramos Treto.Raul served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and was a World War II Veteran. He was retired from Tri Pak Industries after 40 years as a shipping clerk supervisor.Raul is preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe V. Treto; son, Rolando Treto; and two daughters, Aurora Treto, and Gloria T. Vela.Left to cherish his beautiful memory are his children, Roberto V. Treto (Socorro), Maria Elena Borrego(+ Guadalupe), Raul V. Treto Jr. (Sarah), Jesus Treto, Juan Treto, Jose Luis Treto (Irma), Maria del Carmel Treto, Maria Teresa Treto-Diaz (Robert), Francisco A. Treto (Sandra), Lorenzo G. Treto, and David Treto (+ Laura) (Norma Torres); son-in-law, Ramon Vela; 22 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.Visitation will held today, Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. this evening.A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Delgado as celebrant. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with full Military Honors under the auspices of American Legion Post 205 and VFW Post 2410.Honored to serve as pallbearers will be his sons.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Avenue, Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.