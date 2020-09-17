1/1
Raul Ramos Treto
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen, TX - Raul Ramos Treto, 98, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born November 4, 1921 in Harlingen to Genaro and Cruz Ramos Treto.

Raul served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and was a World War II Veteran. He was retired from Tri Pak Industries after 40 years as a shipping clerk supervisor.

Raul is preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe V. Treto; son, Rolando Treto; and two daughters, Aurora Treto, and Gloria T. Vela.

Left to cherish his beautiful memory are his children, Roberto V. Treto (Socorro), Maria Elena Borrego(+ Guadalupe), Raul V. Treto Jr. (Sarah), Jesus Treto, Juan Treto, Jose Luis Treto (Irma), Maria del Carmel Treto, Maria Teresa Treto-Diaz (Robert), Francisco A. Treto (Sandra), Lorenzo G. Treto, and David Treto (+ Laura) (Norma Torres); son-in-law, Ramon Vela; 22 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will held today, Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. this evening.

A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Delgado as celebrant. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with full Military Honors under the auspices of American Legion Post 205 and VFW Post 2410.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be his sons.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Avenue, Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Rosary
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 16, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Treto Family and Carmen. Praying for everyone in the this time to give us strength and God bless y’all. ❤
Susie Stillman
Friend
September 16, 2020
My Condolences to The Treto Family. Your Father was one of my CCD Teachers. Mike Moreno and Family. Our Prayers are with you All.
Mike Moreno
Friend
September 16, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Treto family. Your father was an inspiration to us all. I am a better person, father and husband having known him. A true friend of the neighborhood. What a beautiful life!
Joey Loya
Neighbor
September 16, 2020
American Hero RIP Thank you for serving our country It sMen like you The greatest generation that made a difference for all Americans
Freddy Elizondo
Friend
September 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Puresa contreras
Neighbor
September 16, 2020
Terry .My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Please know that your work family is here for you.
Jerry Leftwich
Coworker
September 16, 2020
Our condolences from the Valdez family.
Maria E. Valdez
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved