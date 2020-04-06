|
|
Harlingen, TX - Raul S. Alvarez, age 88, went home to be with Our Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born in Harlingen, TX on December 9, 1931 to Manuel and Isabel S. Alvarez. He was the last surviving child of his parents. Mr. Alvarez was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served for 12 years and served on the front lines of the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on October 28, 1969. After his service in the military he returned home where he owned and operated a Mobil Service Station as well as a convenience/ grocery store off of Loop 499. After he retired, he spent his time working for Pride Cleaners and was a bus driver for HCISD.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Ramirez (Bernie), Raul Alvarez Jr., Roberto Alvarez; grandchildren, Alyssa Ramirez, Jennifer Alvarez, Nicole Flores, Jessica Alvarez, Christina Alvarez, Anthony Alvarez; 4 great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Raul is preceded in death by the love of his life, Irene C. Alvarez; half-brothers, Tomas Stillman Sr. and Luis Stillman and sisters, Felicita Anzaldua, Maria Jesusa Martinez, Maria Luisa Elizalde, Maria Concepcion Navarro and Oralia Ramirez.
He was devoted to his faith, family and had a big heart for his country. He will always be remembered as an honorable, loving and caring man.
Pallbearers will be Raul Avarez Jr., Roberto Alvarez, Bernie Ramirez, Anthony Alvarez, Emilio Cordero and Ramiro Monreal.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 205 and VFW Post 2410.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 6, 2020