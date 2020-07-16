1/1
Raymond Edward McGarity Jr.
1973 - 2020
Harlingen - Raymond Edward McGarity, Jr. 47, of Harlingen entered into eternal rest June 20, 2020. He was born January 26, 1973 in Harlingen, Texas to Raymond and Benigna McGarity who precede him in death.

Raymond is survived by his loving family; his wife, Rebecca Flores; his son, Raymond Edward McGarity III; his brother, Pablo (Rossy) Bejaran; 4 sisters, Dolores (Leon) Cortez, Elisa (Joe) Fuentes, Angie (Delfino) Flores and Maria Luisa Bejaran; mother of his son, Pam Merla; step-daughters, Marina Flores and Sierra (Nick) Castelan; grandson, Sebastian L. Castelan; mother in law, Ana Robles and numerous family and friends that he truly loved.

Raymond was a 1991 graduate of Harlingen High School and loyal employee for the Payne Auto Group for many years. He was a loving and devoted father to his son who meant the world to him. His passion was his family and bringing them together whenever possible, especially during the holidays. He was a young man that was sought after by both young and old generations for advice and that made him proud. That was one of his best qualities. Raymond loved to travel, his hobbies were collecting antiques, he collected motorcycles and vehicles and brought them up to his high standards.

He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 with a procession departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM graveside service at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

For those unable to attend the graveside service it will be live streamed through the Restlawn Memorial Park Facebook page.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
